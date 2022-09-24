7th pay commission: Minimum service requirement for promotion revised. Check new rules here1 min read . 04:39 PM IST
- An announcement regarding the same was made on 20 September by DoPT
The minimum service requirements norm for promotion for Central Government employees has been revised as per the rules under the 7th Central Pay Commission (CPC) Pay Matrix and Pay Levels.
An announcement regarding the same was made on 20 September by the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT).
"The revised norms may be incorporated in the recruitment rules/service rules/by making suitable amendments. All ministries/departments are requested to effect necessary amendments to the recruitment rules/service rules after following the due procedure," the DoPT said, a Financial Express report suggested.
"Instructions revising the minimum qualifying service required for promotion as per 7th CPC Pay Matrix/Pay Levels, have not been issued so far and proposals for framing/amendment of recruitment rules/service rules are still being considered. However, a a need was felt to prescribe minimum qualifying service for promotion as per Pay Levels in the Revised Pay Matrix," the document noted.
For promotion from Level 1 to Level 2, an employee must be in service for at least 3 years.
From Level 2 to Level 3 is 3 years, Level 3 to Level 4 is 8 years, Level 3 to Level 4 and Level 4 to Level 5 is 5 years each.
For promotion from Level 6 to Level 12, an employee needs to remain employed for at least 12 years.
For Level 4 to Level 6, Level 6 to Level 10, Level 11 to Level 13 the duration is 10 years each, and 9 years for Level 4 to Level 11.
