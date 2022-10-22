These states hiked DA for govt employees ahead of Diwali

6. Rajasthan: Rajasthan government also approved a four per cent increase in the dearness allowance to state employees and pensioners. In a tweet, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said, "In line with the central government employees, dearness allowance has been increased by four per cent for state employees as well. Now, 38 per cent dearness allowance will be payable to state employees and pensioners from July 1, 2022." CM also said that the state will be spending an additional amount to implement the hike. "An additional expenditure of ₹1,096 crore will be incurred from the state fund in implementing today's announcement made in the interest of employees," he said.