7th Pay Commission update: No order issued for payment of hiked DA, DR from 1 July, clarifies FinMin

7th Pay Commission update: No order issued for payment of hiked DA, DR from 1 July, clarifies FinMin

As per the order issued last year, no arrears will be paid for the period from January 1, 2020, to June 30, 2021.
1 min read . 05:39 AM IST Livemint

  • Taking to Twitter, the Finance Ministry said a document is doing the rounds on social media claiming resumption of DA to Central Government employees and Dearness Relief to Central Government pensioners from July 2021

The Ministry of Finance has said that no order regarding resumption of dearness allowance (DA) for central government employees and dearness relief (DR) for central government pensioners from 1 July has been issued.

Taking to Twitter, the Ministry said a document is doing the rounds on social media claiming resumption of DA to Central Government employees and Dearness Relief to Central Government pensioners from July 2021.

"A document is doing rounds on social media claiming resumption of DA to Central Government employees & Dearness Relief to Central Government pensioners from July 2021," it tweeted.

"This OM (Office memorandum) is #Fake. No such OM has been issued by GOI," it added.

In April 2020, the finance ministry had put on hold an increment in DA for 50 lakh central government employees and 61 lakh pensioners till July 2021, in view of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

"In view of the crisis arising out of COVID-19, it has been decided that additional instalment of dearness allowance payable to central government employees and dearness relief (DR) to central government pensioners due from January 1, 2020, shall not be paid."

"The additional instalment of DA and DR due from July 1, 2020, and January 1, 2021, shall also not be paid," the Department of Expenditure had said. However, DA and DR at current rates will continue to be paid, it had said.

