7th vs 8th Pay Commission: Key salary, allowance, pension and incentive changes explained

The central government approved the constitution of the 8th Pay Commission in January this year, marking a significant step in the compensation structure for central government employees and pensioners.
The new pay commission is being put in place ahead of the conclusion of the current 7th Pay Commission, which ends in December 2025.
Since 1947, the government has constituted seven pay commissions. The pay commission plays a key role in deciding salary structures, benefits and allowances for government employees. Most state-owned organisations follow the commission's recommendations.
Here are some of the key differences between the 7th and 8th Pay Commissions.
The 7th Pay Commission was formed in 2014, and its recommendations were implemented from January 1, 2016. It introduced several changes. They were:
Announced by the Union Electronics and IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, the 8th Pay Commission will likely be formed by January 2026. Key expectations include:
Over 49 lakh Central government employees and nearly 65 lakh pensioners will benefit from the implementation of the 8th Pay Commission.