7-year-old boy drowns in Delhi’s waterlogged park; 13-year-old electrocuted

Expressing grief over the death of the kids, Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva has demanded an investigation into the matter.

Published11 Aug 2024, 08:50 PM IST
7-year-old drowns in waterlogged Rohini park
7-year-old drowns in waterlogged Rohini park (Screengrab: ANI)

After incessant downpour in the national capital, two minors have been killed in rain-related incident in the last 24 hours. A 13-year-old boy died of electrocution after coming in contact with an electric pole, while a 7-year-old drowned in a waterlogged park.

The 13-year-old was electrocuted in Ranhola area while he was playing cricket. Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) (outer) Jimmy Chiram said Rahnola police station received a PCR call on Saturday, following which police team reached the spot.

They were informed that the boy was playing cricket in Kotla Vihar Phase-2, when he got electrocuted after he came in contact with an iron pole supplying electricity to a 'gaushala' (cowshed), DCP Chiram said.

"He was immediately taken to the Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital by the PCR van where doctors declared him brought dead," said the DCP.

An FIR has been registered under Section 106 (1) (causing death by negligence) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and investigation is underway, the police said.

According to news agency PTI sources in the power discom, said that based on ground reports, the tragic incident occurred within an enclosed private playground when the boy came in contact with an iron pole.

"It appears that the pole had a power leakage from an internal wire of the premises that was wrapped around it, which led to this unfortunate accident," the source said, adding that they have also launched an investigation into the matter.

Meanwhile, a 7-year-old also drowned in a pond formed due to rainwater in the park situated in Sector-20, Rohini.

Necessary legal action has been taken into the matter, said Delhi Police.

"In all the cases of deaths due to electric shock this year, a case of criminal negligence should be registered against the power discoms concerned," Sachdeva said in a statement.

 

First Published:11 Aug 2024, 08:50 PM IST
7-year-old boy drowns in Delhi's waterlogged park; 13-year-old electrocuted

