Home >News >India >8.27 lakh job aspirants register themselves with Delhi govt's 'Rozgar Bazaar'
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal. (ANI)
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal. (ANI)

8.27 lakh job aspirants register themselves with Delhi govt's 'Rozgar Bazaar'

1 min read . Updated: 06 Aug 2020, 07:50 PM IST PTI

So far, 8,27,626 people have registered with Rozgar Bazaar by 4 pm on Thursday, a total of 8,81,319 vacancies have been posted while 5,967 employers have also registered themselves

NEW DELHI : A total of 8.27 lakh aspirants have registered themselves with the Delhi government's 'Rozgar Bazaar' - a job portal where 8.81 lakh vacancies have been posted by various companies, officials said on Thursday.

Most vacancies pertain to data entry, teaching, accounting, telecalling, marketing and logistics management, according to an official.

"So far, 8,27,626 people have registered with Rozgar Bazaar by 4 pm on Thursday. A total of 8,81,319 vacancies have been posted while 5,967 employers have also registered themselves," he said.

On July 27, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had launched the job portal -- "http://jobs.delhi.gov.in/" \njobs.delhi.gov.in -- and appealed to the traders, industrialists and people to join hands to revive Delhi's economy.

The portal would serve as a "Rozgar Bazaar" for the recruiters and job aspirants, Kejriwal had said, highlighting that many people had lost their jobs and businesses were affected due to the coronavirus pandemic.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

Subscribe to newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperLivemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated

RELATED STORIES
Ambassador of Israel Ron Malka (2R) interacts with doctors during Indo-Israel Non-Invasive Rapid COVID -19 test study camp, at Ram Manohar Lohia hospital, in New Delhi on Friday. (ANI Photo)

Delhi government's five-day sero-survey to begin Saturday

3 min read . 31 Jul 2020
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal. (ANI)

Punjab hooch tragedy: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal calls for CBI probe

1 min read . 02 Aug 2020
GPS, RFID and sensors enable India&#8217;s remote logistics management

GPS, RFID and sensors enable India&#8217;s remote logistics management

4 min read . 19 Jan 2011
Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
My Reads Logout