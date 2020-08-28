Karnataka confirmed 8960 new covid-19 cases that takes its tally to over 3.18 lakh of which 86,347 are active.

The health crisis continues to spiral out of control in the southern state that is one of the worst affected regions in the country.

Though Bengaluru with 2721 positives on Friday continues to fuel the surge in the state, the situation in other districts continues to deteriorate.

The 29 districts of Karnataka apart from Bengaluru accounted for 6239 cases that includes 726 in Mysuru which has seen a sharp spike in cases. The B.S.Yediyurappa-led state government on Friday transferred Abiram Shankar, the deputy commissioner of Mysuru and replaced him with B.Sharat, who was formerly the DC of Kalaburagi.

Ballari district,about 320 kms from Bengaluru surpassed 20,000 cases as 484 more tested positive in the 24 hours until 5 pm on Friday.

The spike in rural areas has been a cause for concern in the state as most of these regions barely have adequate healthcare infrastructure, let alone be compared to Karnataka's growth capital, Bengaluru.

There were 448 cases in Dakshina Kannada, 379 in Davangere, 314 in Shivamogga and 290 cases in Belagavi among other places, according to the daily health bulletin of the state health department.

The death toll went up to 5368 as 136 more were reported to have succumbed to the virus. The fatality rate continues to rise in the state as 25 out of the 30 districts reported at least one death that includes 41 in Bengaluru.

