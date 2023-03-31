8 arrested for ‘Modi Hatao Desh Bachao’ posters against PM in Ahmedabad2 min read . Updated: 31 Mar 2023, 02:38 PM IST
- Meanwhile, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) launched a nationwide poster campaign with slogans like ‘Modi Hatao, Desh Bachao’ in 22 states, said AAP's state convener Gopal Rai on Thursday.
As many as eight persons were arrested for allegedly putting up "objectionable slogans" against Prime Minister Narendra Modi in public places and government properties in Gujarat's Ahmedabad, police said on Friday.
