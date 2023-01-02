8 coaches of Bandra Terminus-Jodhpur Suryanagari Express train derailed; no casualties reported1 min read . 06:56 AM IST
The train detailed between Rajkiawas-Bomadra section of Jodhpur division at 3.27am today.
Eight coaches of Bandra Terminus-Jodhpur Suryanagari Express train derailed near Pali in Rajasthan in the early hours of Monday.
The train detailed between Rajkiawas-Bomadra section of Jodhpur division at 3.27am today, CPRO, North Western Railway told new agency ANI.
As per CPRO, no casualties have been reported.
He added that 11 coaches were impacted due to derailment of the express train.
For the stranded passengers, buses have been arranged so that they can reach their destinations.
An accident relief train has also been dispatched from Jodhpur by Railways.
Speaking about the incident, a passenger told ANI, “Within 5 minutes of departing from Marwar junction, a vibration sound was heard inside the train & after 2-3 minutes, the train stopped. We got down & saw that at least 8 sleeper class coaches were off the tracks. Within 15-20 minutes, ambulances arrived."
Helpline numbers for passengers & concerned family members:
For Jodhpur: 02912654979, 02912654993, 02912624125, 02912431646
For Pali Marwar: 02932250324
Passengers and their families can also contact- 138 and 1072- for any information, he added.
(With inputs from ANI)
