8 dead after a three-storeyed building collapses in Maharashtra's Bhiwandi

At least eight people have died after a three-storeyed building collapsed in Bhiwandi near Mumbai early this morning, news agency ANI reported.

"Death toll rises to 8 in Bhiwandi building collapse incident. Five more people have been rescued," says Thane Municipal Corporation PRO as quoted by ANI

A child was pulled alive by the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), which is carrying out rescue efforts.

#WATCH Maharashtra: A team of NDRF rescued a child from under the debris at the site of building collapse in Bhiwandi, Thane.



At least five people have lost their lives in the incident which took place earlier today. pic.twitter.com/6j90p1GloQ — ANI (@ANI) September 21, 2020

As per initial information, 20 people have been rescued by locals after the building collapsed early in the morning in the Patel compound area of the city.

More details awaited.

