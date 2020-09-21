Home >News >India >8 dead after a three-storeyed building collapses in Maharashtra's Bhiwandi
At least eight people have died after a three-storeyed building collapsed in Bhiwandi near Mumbai. (ANI)
At least eight people have died after a three-storeyed building collapsed in Bhiwandi near Mumbai. (ANI)

8 dead after a three-storeyed building collapses in Maharashtra's Bhiwandi

1 min read . Updated: 21 Sep 2020, 07:34 AM IST Staff Writer

Bhiwandi building collapse: A child was pulled alive by the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), which is carrying out rescue efforts

At least eight people have died after a three-storeyed building collapsed in Bhiwandi near Mumbai early this morning, news agency ANI reported.

"Death toll rises to 8 in Bhiwandi building collapse incident. Five more people have been rescued," says Thane Municipal Corporation PRO as quoted by ANI

A child was pulled alive by the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), which is carrying out rescue efforts.

As per initial information, 20 people have been rescued by locals after the building collapsed early in the morning in the Patel compound area of the city.

More details awaited.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePapermint is now on Telegram. Join mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
My Reads Redeem a Gift Card Logout