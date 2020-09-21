8 dead after a three-storeyed building collapses in Maharashtra's Bhiwandi

8 dead after a three-storeyed building collapses in Maharashtra's Bhiwandi1 min read . 07:34 AM IST
Bhiwandi building collapse: A child was pulled alive by the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), which is carrying out rescue efforts
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Bhiwandi building collapse: A child was pulled alive by the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), which is carrying out rescue efforts
At least eight people have died after a three-storeyed building collapsed in Bhiwandi near Mumbai early this morning, news agency ANI reported.
At least eight people have died after a three-storeyed building collapsed in Bhiwandi near Mumbai early this morning, news agency ANI reported.
"Death toll rises to 8 in Bhiwandi building collapse incident. Five more people have been rescued," says Thane Municipal Corporation PRO as quoted by ANI
"Death toll rises to 8 in Bhiwandi building collapse incident. Five more people have been rescued," says Thane Municipal Corporation PRO as quoted by ANI
A child was pulled alive by the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), which is carrying out rescue efforts.
As per initial information, 20 people have been rescued by locals after the building collapsed early in the morning in the Patel compound area of the city.
More details awaited.
Click here to read the Mint ePaper mint is now on Telegram. Join mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated