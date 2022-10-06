8 dead, several missing due to flash floods during idol immersion in West Bengal

8 dead, several missing due to flash floods during idol immersion in West Bengal1 min read . 06:46 AM IST
Jalpaiguri District Magistrate, Moumita Godara said that so far around 50 people have been rescued.
Flash flood hit Mal River in West Bengal's Jalpaiguri during Goddess Durga idol immersion on Thursday where 8 people died and several are missing.
Jalpaiguri District Magistrate, Moumita Godara said that so far around 50 people have been rescued.
“At least eight persons drowned and several others were feared missing, after they were swept away due to flash floods in the Mal river in Jalpaiguri district during idol immersion on the occasion of 'Vijayadashami'," news agency PTI has reported citing senior official.
As per Moumita Godara, “All of a sudden, flash floods struck and people were swept away. So far, eight bodies have been recovered, and we have rescued around 50 people."
She further added that search and rescue operations are underway by teams of the NDRF, SDRF, police and local administration.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his condolences to the kins of the people who lost their lives in the flash floods.
"Anguished by the mishap during Durga Puja festivities in Jalpaiguri, West Bengal. Condolences to those who lost their loved ones," PM Modi tweeted.
While sharing the video of the incident, Suvendu Adhikari, the Leader of Opposition in Bengal, said he was saddened by the news as flash floods in Mal river which swept away many people. He also called on the authorities to step up rescue efforts and provide assistance to those in distress. In a Tweet, he wrote, “Saddening news coming from Jalpaiguri as flash flood in Mal river during Durga Puja immersion swept away many people. Few deaths have been reported till now. I request the DM of Jalpaiguri & chief_west to urgently step up rescue efforts & provide assistance to those in distress."
(With inputs from agencies)
