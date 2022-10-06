8 dead, several missing due to flash floods during idol immersion in West Bengal

While sharing the video of the incident, Suvendu Adhikari, the Leader of Opposition in Bengal, said he was saddened by the news as flash floods in Mal river which swept away many people. He also called on the authorities to step up rescue efforts and provide assistance to those in distress. In a Tweet, he wrote, “Saddening news coming from Jalpaiguri as flash flood in Mal river during Durga Puja immersion swept away many people. Few deaths have been reported till now. I request the DM of Jalpaiguri & chief_west to urgently step up rescue efforts & provide assistance to those in distress."