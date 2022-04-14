8 in 10 families escaped Covid-19 in last 2 years, survey finds

8 in 10 families escaped Covid-19 in last 2 years, survey finds2 min read . 14 Apr 2022
- LocalCircles claimed that the survey showed 57% of Indian families had one or more individuals testing positive for Covid-19 in the last two years
A new survey, done by LocalCircles, claimed that eight out of 10 families in India didn't get infected by Covid-19. Maintaining social distancing and wearing masks diligently prevented those families from getting infected, the survey claimed.
The survey received more than 29,000 responses from citizens across 345 districts of India.
LocalCircles claimed that the survey showed 57% of Indian families had one or more individuals testing positive for Covid-19 in the last two years.
It said the objective of this survey was to understand what works and create awareness among the larger citizenry and also quantify the role of masking, social distancing and ensuring air ventilation inside indoor spaces in the last two years during the pandemic.
The survey was conducted at a time when several states have removed Covid-related curbs.
"On an aggregate basis, 57% of Indian families have had one or more individuals testing Covid positive in the last two years, or during the first, second or third waves of the pandemic. This question received 10,200 responses," the survey showed.
"Eight in 10 families who did not have any family member get infected with Covid in the last two years said they minimised social contact and diligently followed masking and social distancing norms," the survey showed.
If responses by those citizens who did not get infected in the last two years are analysed, 80% said they "minimised social contact and followed masking and social distancing protocols when Covid waves came", while 53% "maintained an active and healthy lifestyle during the same period".
It said 33% said they "only met people outdoors or ensured good air ventilation when they met indoors".
As many as 74% of families, who had one or more family members getting infected with Covid in the last two years, said they could have avoided it by minimising social contact and following masking and social distancing norms during the three waves.
Effective masking, social distancing and indoor air ventilation remain the best protection against Covid, the survey showed.
The survey said 61% respondents were men while 39% were women.
It said 45% of respondents were from tier-1 cities, 31% were from tier 2 towns and 24% from tier-3, 4 and rural districts.
