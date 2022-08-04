8 in 10 working Indians excited about being back in office: Survey

Those surveyed by Ipsos said they associated work from office with better work life balance apart from overall health and well-being, while 16% said it helps them maintain their routine
New Delhi: A majority of working Indians have started resuming work from office; with 80% of those surveyed by researcher Ipsos saying they are excited about returning to a physical workplace.
The enthusiasm to return to work was greater among men (81%) than women (77%). Those from west India reported greater joy in physically returning to offices, according to findings of the survey released Thursday.
Easing of restrictions, vaccinations and cautious opening of offices with covid protocols have led to employees going back to offices. The Ipsos IndiaBus survey shows at least 8 in 10 Indians polled said they and their family members have started physically going to office, the researcher said.
Those surveyed said they associated work from office with better work life balance apart from overall health and well-being, while 16% said it helps them maintain their routine. Others also listed better coordination and effective socialization and engagement with team members as perks of working from office.
“It is highly palpable that most of those polled are highly enthusiastic about attending the office physically. They see tangible advantage in terms of work life balance, connecting with their teams, managing productivity etc. Long lockdowns did throw life out of gear for most," says Parijat Chakraborty, Group Service Line Leader, Public Affairs and Corporate Reputation, Ipsos India.
The remaining 20% who expressed displeasure with working from offie cited issues around safety and security as well as traffic. Around 10% said work from home offers them greater flexibility and agility while saving time and money.
“At least 53% of the working adults polled believe working from office is the best mode of working; 27% chose working from home and 20% opted for the hybrid mode. Work from office was endorsed the most by tier 1 respondents (72%) and by those from west India (64%). Work from home was endorsed by respondents from tier 3 towns most (54%)," according to the survey.
Work life balance was best achieved working from the office believed at least 59% of those polled; 28% reposed faith in working from home, while 16% saw no difference between the two modes. Meanwhile, 65% of those surveyed also said team building exercises were best achieved in the office; while 24% believed working from home helped achieve those goals too.
