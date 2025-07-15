8 killed, 5 injured as jeep falls into gorge in Uttarakhand's Pithoragarh; PM Modi announces ₹2 lakh ex-gratia

8 killed, 5 injured as jeep plunges into gorge in Uttarakhand's Pithoragarh

PTI
Published15 Jul 2025, 10:29 PM IST
Pithoragarh Jeep Crash: 8 killed, 5 hurt after jeep plunges into deep gorge.
Pithoragarh Jeep Crash: 8 killed, 5 hurt after jeep plunges into deep gorge. (PTI)

Pithoragarh, Jul 15 (PTI)- Eight people were killed and five injured when a jeep fell into a deep gorge here on Tuesday, police said.

The incident occurred in Suni village in the Thal area while the passengers were travelling to Bokta village, they said.

Expressing grief over the incident, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced 2 lakh ex gratia for the deceased and 50,000 for injured individuals.

 

Also Read | Yamunotri National Highway blocked in Uttarakhand, IMD issues ‘red alert’ in HP

In a post on the social media platform X, the Prime Minister's Office stated, “Saddened by the loss of lives due to a road accident in Pithoragarh, Uttarakhand. Condolences to those who have lost their loved ones in the mishap. May the injured recover soon. An ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakh from PMNRF would be given to the next of kin of each deceased. The injured would be given Rs. 50,000.”

 

Also Read | Uttarakhand, Madhya Pradesh, 2 more states on IMD's ORANGE ALERT

The driver lost control of the vehicle, causing it to plunge into a deep gorge. Eight people, including five women and three men, died on the spot, Thal SHO Shankar Singh Rawat said.

 

Also Read | Centre approves ₹1,000 crore to flood, landslides hit Assam, 5 other states

He added that upon receiving information about the accident, police and a State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) team reached the site and began rescue operations with the help of local residents.

The injured were rushed to a hospital in Muwani, where they are currently undergoing treatment.

Pithoragarh District Disaster Management Officer Bhupendra Singh Maher confirmed that the bodies were recovered from the gorge. They were all locals.

Stay updated with the latest Trending, India , World and United States news.

Business NewsNewsIndia8 killed, 5 injured as jeep falls into gorge in Uttarakhand's Pithoragarh; PM Modi announces ₹2 lakh ex-gratia
MoreLess

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.