8 killed, 5 injured as jeep falls into gorge in Uttarakhand's Pithoragarh; PM Modi announces ₹2 lakh ex-gratia

Pithoragarh, Jul 15 (PTI)- Eight people were killed and five injured when a jeep fell into a deep gorge here on Tuesday, police said.

The incident occurred in Suni village in the Thal area while the passengers were travelling to Bokta village, they said.

Expressing grief over the incident, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced ₹2 lakh ex gratia for the deceased and ₹50,000 for injured individuals.

In a post on the social media platform X, the Prime Minister's Office stated, “Saddened by the loss of lives due to a road accident in Pithoragarh, Uttarakhand. Condolences to those who have lost their loved ones in the mishap. May the injured recover soon. An ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakh from PMNRF would be given to the next of kin of each deceased. The injured would be given Rs. 50,000.”

The driver lost control of the vehicle, causing it to plunge into a deep gorge. Eight people, including five women and three men, died on the spot, Thal SHO Shankar Singh Rawat said.

He added that upon receiving information about the accident, police and a State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) team reached the site and began rescue operations with the help of local residents.

The injured were rushed to a hospital in Muwani, where they are currently undergoing treatment.