8 new coronavirus cases reported in Chhattisgarh as of 8:00 AM - May 201 min read . Updated: 20 May 2020, 09:21 AM IST
This brings total cases to 101, out of which 59 have recovered and none have passed away
This brings total cases to 101, out of which 59 have recovered and none have passed away
CHHATTISGARH : 8 new coronavirus cases were reported as of 8:00 AM on May 20 in Chhattisgarh, according to data released by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. This brings the total reported cases of coronavirus in Chhattisgarh to 101. Among the total people infected as on date, 59 have recovered and none have passed away.
District-wise breakup is available for 36 of the total 101 cases reported in the state. Korba had the highest number of Covid-19 cases at 28 confirmed infections. The table and map below show confirmed cases for all districts.
Chhattisgarh's 101 cases put it at number 23 in terms of number of cases among all states and union territories in India. Within the country, Maharashtra continues to have the most cases with 37136, according to data released by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.
Data has been sourced from Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.
Click here to read the Mint ePaper Livemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated