HARYANA : 8 new coronavirus cases were reported as of 5:00 PM on Apr 23 in Haryana, according to data released by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. This brings the total reported cases of coronavirus in Haryana to 262. Among the total people infected as on date, 140 have recovered and 3 have passed away.

District-wise breakup is available for 240 of the total 262 cases reported in the state. Nuh had the highest number of Covid-19 cases at 57 confirmed infections. The table and map below show confirmed cases for all districts.

19 districts in Haryana have confirmed cases of Covid-19

Haryana's 262 cases put it at number 15 in terms of number of cases among all states and union territories in India. Within the country, Maharashtra continues to have the most cases with 5652, according to data released by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

Maharashtra has the highest number of Covid-19 cases in India.

Data has been sourced from Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.