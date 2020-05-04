KARNATAKA : 8 new coronavirus cases were reported as of 8:00 AM on May 4 in Karnataka, according to data released by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. This brings the total reported cases of coronavirus in Karnataka to 614. Among the total people infected as on date, 293 have recovered and 25 have passed away.

District-wise breakup is available for 408 of the total 614 cases reported in the state. Bengaluru had the highest number of Covid-19 cases at 101 confirmed infections. The table and map below show confirmed cases for all districts.

19 districts in Karnataka have confirmed cases of Covid-19

Karnataka's 614 cases put it at number 13 in terms of number of cases among all states and union territories in India. Within the country, Maharashtra continues to have the most cases with 12974, according to data released by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

Maharashtra has the highest number of Covid-19 cases in India.

Data has been sourced from Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

Share Via