BENGALURU : The hiring outlook seems promising, and 8 out of 10 employers are actively hiring, while only 6% of employers have not restarted hiring yet, according to a recent study titled "Present Hiring Outlook in India and the Future of Work" by CareerNet.

Employers in the banking, e-commerce, insurance & financial services, and IT/ITeS sectors expect their hiring numbers to be higher compared with those in other sectors. Among cities, Hyderabad tops the list of employment, with 100% of respondents saying that they are actively hiring. 80% of employers in Bengaluru are considering hiring, whereas 5% have not started hiring yet.

The culture of remote working has instigated the significance of functional skills over soft skills while evaluating candidates. Three out of four employers consider functional skills to be extremely important, and less than half of them consider soft skills to be extremely important.

Across industry verticals, there is a significant demand for technology-based talent. The rapid adoption of digitization by companies and growing consumption of technology amid the pandemic has led to a growth in the demand for coders, programmers, and software developers, with 69% of recruiters looking for technology-based talent.

The study witnessed participation from over 80 leaders in the human resources and talent acquisition space and over 1,600 employees from various organizations.

“The hiring momentum has accelerated and companies are actively hiring. For colleges and universities, virtual hiring is going to be the norm. There is a positive outlook towards gig/contractual/freelance hiring," said Anshuman Das, chief executive officer and co-founder, CareerNet.

While 43% of small companies (with up to 500 employees) are not planning to hire from campuses this year, 59% of mid-sized companies (501-5,000 employees) and 64% of the large enterprises (5,001+ employees) are planning to recruit campus talent.

