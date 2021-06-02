8 out of 10 employers are actively hiring now, finds CareerNet study

Employers in the banking, e-commerce, insurance & financial services, and IT/ITeS sectors expect their hiring numbers to be higher compared with those in other sectors. Among cities, Hyderabad tops the list of employment, with 100% of respondents saying that they are actively hiring. 80% of employers in Bengaluru are considering hiring, whereas 5% have not started hiring yet.

