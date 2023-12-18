Maharashtra: 8 killed as pick-up vehicle crashes into auto-rickshaw in Pune

A high-speed pickup truck collided with an auto-rickshaw in Maharashtra's Pune, resulting in the death of eight individuals. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As reported by PTI, the accident took place at around 11.30 pm on Sunday under Otur police station limits on Kalyan-Ahmednagar Road, located about 150 km from here, they said.

An official added, “The pick-up vehicle, which was going towards Kalyan (in Thane district) from Ahmednagar, collided with the auto-rickshaw coming from the opposite direction near a petrol pump at Pimpalgaon Joga." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“Seven persons from the auto-rickshaw and the pickup vehicle's driver were killed," he said.

(With inputs from PTI)

(This is a developing story) {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Milestone Alert!Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.