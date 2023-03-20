The deadline to link Aadhar with PAN card is approaching fast with just few days left as the last day to link both documents is on 31 March. After 31 March, 2023, the PAN of taxpayers who fail to intimate their Aadhaar, as required, shall become inoperative and all the consequences under the Act for not furnishing, intimating or quoting the PAN shall apply to such taxpayers.

Under the provisions of the Income-tax Act, 1961 (“the Act"), every person who has been allotted a PAN as on 1st July, 2017 and is eligible to obtain Aadhaar Number, is required to intimate his Aadhaar to the prescribed authority on or before 31 March, 2023. On failure to do so, his PAN shall become inoperative and all procedures in which PAN is required shall be halted. The PAN can be made operative again upon intimation of Aadhaar to the prescribed authority after payment of a prescribed fee.

Here are the eight services which may get if Aadhar and PAN card are not linked by 31 March according to ICICI Securities:

Can't open bank account

No TRAVEL: You need a PAN in order to get your passport made.

Can't make deposits with Banks / NBFCs worth > ₹50,000 at once or > ₹2,50,000 in a year.

Can't purchase mutual fund units worth more than ₹50,000.

Cannot purchase or sell items or services worth more than ₹50,000.

Pending returns cannot be processed and refunds will not be processed.

TCS/TDS will sometimes be applicable at rates of 30%.

Can't get new debit or credit cards.

How to link Aadhaar and PAN cards via SMS

1. First, type a message in UIDPAN format i.e., UIDPAN (space) 12-digit Aadhaar number (space) 10-digit PAN number.

2. The SMS needs to be sent from your registered number only to either 567678 or 56161.

3. You will get a confirmation message regarding the Aadhaar and PAN card linking.

Steps to link your PAN card with Aadhaar card online:

1. Go to the official websites of the Income Tax Department of India, eportal.incometax.gov.in or incometaxindiaefiling.gov.in

2. Register yourself if not done already.

3. Your PAN card or Aadhaar number will be set as your user ID.

4. Now, use your user ID, password and date of the birth date to log into the portal.

5. A pop-up notification will be on your screen mentioning the linking of PAN with Aadhaar.

6. If the notification doesn't appear, open the 'Quick Links' section on the left side of the homepage.

7. Select the 'Link Aadhaar' option on the homepage.

8. Type your PAN number, Aadhaar number, and your name as mentioned in your Aadhaar card.

9. Check the "I have only year of birth in Aadhaar card" box if applicable.

10. Type the Captcha code displayed on your screen to verify.

11. Once all the details filled by you match your PAN and Aadhaar records, you will get a confirmation notification regarding the successful linking of Aadhaar and PAN card.

12. Your PAN card will be successfully linked with your Aadhaar card.