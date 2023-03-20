8 reasons why one should link PAN with Aadhaar before 31 March

Under the provisions of the Income-tax Act, 1961 (“the Act"), every person who has been allotted a PAN as on 1st July, 2017 and is eligible to obtain Aadhaar Number, is required to intimate his Aadhaar to the prescribed authority on or before 31 March, 2023. On failure to do so, his PAN shall become inoperative and all procedures in which PAN is required shall be halted. The PAN can be made operative again upon intimation of Aadhaar to the prescribed authority after payment of a prescribed fee.