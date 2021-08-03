New Delhi: At least eight States are showing high Reproductive Number of covid-19 infection with Himachal Pradesh having the highest value (1.4) followed by Jammu & Kashmir (1.4) and Lakshadweep (1.3), the Centre said on Tuesday warning that the second covid-19 wave is ongoing.

Reproduction Number (Rt) is the average number of new infections generated by one infected individual during the entire infectious period. R>1 denotes a spreading infection. Rt for India is 1.2. The other states having high reproduction number are Tamil Nadu, Mizoram, Karnataka, Puducherry and Kerala.

“When the Rt is more than one it denotes the case trajectory of covid-19 cases is increasing and thus needs to be brought under control," said Lav Agarwal, joint secretary in the Union health ministry, a press briefing. “At 1.2, the average figure is same for the United States, Canada, Australia and India. Some days ago, India's Reproductive Number was at 0.88," said Aggarwal.

India reported at least 30,549 new cases in last 24 hours with India's Active caseload at 4,04,958 which constitutes 1.28% of total cases. At least 545 deaths were also reported. The central government said that 49.85% of the total cases in last week were reported from Kerala.

“At least 18 Districts reporting increasing trend in Daily New Cases during last 4 weeks. Overall declining trend observed across India in weekly positivity since week ending 10th May," said Agarwal adding that the weekly positivity less than 2% for the first time in past three months.

India’s cumulative covid-19 vaccination coverage has crossed 48 crore milestone on Tuesday until 7 PM. The total number of vaccine doses administered in the month of July 2021 is more than double of that in May 2021. The government also said that it is preparing for children’s covid-19 vaccination as well for which clinical trials are ongoing.

Talking about serological surveys and undercounting of coronavirus cases, Dr VK Paul NITI Aayog member (health) during the briefing said that specific purpose of sero surveys is to enunciate how many people have previous experience of SARS CoV2.

“It isn’t meant to cover granularity at the level of state," he said. When asked about the supply of covaxin, Paul said the government is expecting to receive about 2 million Covaxin doses by September. “Some delays were seen in the Bengaluru plant of Bharat Biotech. Ankleshwar facility will be giving 6 million," he said.

Meanwhile, the Minister of State (The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare), Dr Bharti Pravin Pawar in a written reply in the Rajya Sabha said that the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), an autonomous body under the Department of Health Research, has established a COVID clinical registry at 20 sites across the country to capture clinical treatment and outcomes of covid-19.

“This information is only limited to hospitalized patients. Post Covid studies are being carried out on various conditions like aortic and lung inflammation, mucormycosis etc. Although, Health is a State subject, Government of India has advised the States to establish post COVID clinics in their respective appropriate health facilities to cater to the needs of people suffering various post COVID conditions," she said adding that expert groups are working on modules/guidelines on various post COVID conditions/issues.

