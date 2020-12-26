8 UK returnees test Covid-19 positive in Kerala; samples sent to NIV, Pune

Eight people, who recently returned from the United Kingdom to Kerala, have tested positive for Covid-19 following which their samples have been sent to the National Institute of Virology in Pune for genomic analysis.

Kerala Health Minister K K Shailaja has said that samples of eight returnees were found positive for coronavirus and their samples have been sent to NIV for further tests.

Following this development, it has been decided to subject the returnees to more tests, news agency PTI quoted her as saying.

Surveillance at the four international airports in the state have been further strengthened.

After the recently held local body polls, it was feared that there would be a massive surge in cases.

However, that did not occur.

The death rate did not go up in the state as the government had taken precautionary steps in this regard, she added.

In another similar case, a woman, who had returned to Aurangabad in Maharashtra from the UK in the last few weeks, has tested positive for coronavirus. The UK returnee is among the 44 persons who arrived in the district from the UK after 25 November.

After a new coronavirus strain was detected in the UK, the Centre had instructed the authorities to trace the passengers who arrived in India from that country between 25 November and 23 December.

With agency inputs

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via