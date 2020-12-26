Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paperNew
OPEN APP
Home >News >India >8 UK returnees test Covid-19 positive in Kerala; samples sent to NIV, Pune
A medical worker wearing protective gear takes samples from a woman during Covid-19 testing.

8 UK returnees test Covid-19 positive in Kerala; samples sent to NIV, Pune

1 min read . 12:52 PM IST Staff Writer

  • Kerala Health Minister has said that samples of eight returnees were found positive for coronavirus and their samples have been sent to NIV for further tests
  • Surveillance at the four international airports in the state have been further strengthened

Eight people, who recently returned from the United Kingdom to Kerala, have tested positive for Covid-19 following which their samples have been sent to the National Institute of Virology in Pune for genomic analysis.

Eight people, who recently returned from the United Kingdom to Kerala, have tested positive for Covid-19 following which their samples have been sent to the National Institute of Virology in Pune for genomic analysis.

Kerala Health Minister K K Shailaja has said that samples of eight returnees were found positive for coronavirus and their samples have been sent to NIV for further tests.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

Covid-19 update: India reports less than 30,000 cases for 13 days in row

1 min read . 02:58 PM IST

COVID-19 vaccine roll out: Ahmedabad starts online registration. Who can do it?

2 min read . 02:53 PM IST

Businesses brace for disruption despite post-Brexit trade deal

6 min read . 02:46 PM IST

Nashville rattled by explosion thought to be intentional

5 min read . 02:33 PM IST

Kerala Health Minister K K Shailaja has said that samples of eight returnees were found positive for coronavirus and their samples have been sent to NIV for further tests.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

Covid-19 update: India reports less than 30,000 cases for 13 days in row

1 min read . 02:58 PM IST

COVID-19 vaccine roll out: Ahmedabad starts online registration. Who can do it?

2 min read . 02:53 PM IST

Businesses brace for disruption despite post-Brexit trade deal

6 min read . 02:46 PM IST

Nashville rattled by explosion thought to be intentional

5 min read . 02:33 PM IST
Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal
Subscribe NowAlready Subscribed ? Sign in

Following this development, it has been decided to subject the returnees to more tests, news agency PTI quoted her as saying.

Surveillance at the four international airports in the state have been further strengthened.

After the recently held local body polls, it was feared that there would be a massive surge in cases.

However, that did not occur.

The death rate did not go up in the state as the government had taken precautionary steps in this regard, she added.

In another similar case, a woman, who had returned to Aurangabad in Maharashtra from the UK in the last few weeks, has tested positive for coronavirus. The UK returnee is among the 44 persons who arrived in the district from the UK after 25 November.

After a new coronavirus strain was detected in the UK, the Centre had instructed the authorities to trace the passengers who arrived in India from that country between 25 November and 23 December.

With agency inputs

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.