At least eight Uttar Pradesh police personnel, including a deputy superintendent of police, were killed in an encounter with criminals in Kanpur, police said today. CO Devendra Kumar Mishra, SO Mahesh Yadav, Chowki Incharge Anup Kumar, Sub-Inspector Nebulal, Constables Sultan Singh, Rahul, Jitendra and Bablu died in the encounter.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath paid tributes to the slain policemen and conveyed his heartfelt condolences to their family members. He has also instructed the director general of police to take the strictest action against the culprits who have perpetrated this tragedy and provide an immediate report from the spot.

The encounter took place when the police team was trying to arrest Vikas Dubey, a history sheeter facing 60 criminal cases, in Dikru village under Chaubeypur police station.

As the police team was about to reach the hideout of the dreaded criminal, a hail of bullets was showered on them from a building rooftop, leaving Deputy SP Devendra Mishra, three sub-inspectors and four constables dead, officials said.

On getting information about the incident, additional DG (Law and Order), IG (Kanpur) and the senior SP of Kanpur rushed to the spot, where a forensic team has started investigations. The forensic team will be joined by another team from Lucknow.

According to a statement issued by UP Director General of Police (DGP) HC Awasthi, Vikas Dubey, "Case under Section 307 was lodged against history-sheeter Vikas Dubey, Police had gone to arrest him. JCBs were put up there which obstructed our vehicles. When Force got down, criminals opened fire. There was retaliatory firing but criminals were at a height, so our 8 men died."

The Special Task Force (STF) of the Uttar Pradesh police has also been pressed into action, the DGP said.









