According to a statement issued by UP Director General of Police (DGP) HC Awasthi, Vikas Dubey, "Case under Section 307 was lodged against history-sheeter Vikas Dubey, Police had gone to arrest him. JCBs were put up there which obstructed our vehicles. When Force got down, criminals opened fire. There was retaliatory firing but criminals were at a height, so our 8 men died."