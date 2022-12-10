8-year-old boy Tanmay Sahu who fell into 55-foot-deep borewell in MP dies

8-year-old boy Tanmay Sahu who fell into 55-foot-deep borewell in MP dies1 min read . 08:39 AM IST
Tanmay Sahu fell into the borewell while playing in the farm around 5 pm on 6 December and the rescue operation started since then.
Tanmay Sahu, the eight year boy who fell into a 55-feet-deep borewell in Betul district of Madhya Pradesh has died.
As per the Betul District Administration, the boy into a 55-feet-deep borewell in Mandavi village in Betul district of Madhya Pradesh on 6 December, died after he was pulled out following a rescue operation.
He fell into the borewell while playing in the farm around 5 pm on December 6 and the rescue operation started within the next hour.
Tanmay's body is being taken to Betul District Hospital by ambulance. Earlier, the boy's family raised questions and demanded immediate results.
State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), Home Guard, and local police personnel were on the job over the past four days. Earlier on 7 December, while speaking to ANI, Additional District Magistrate (ADM) Shyamendra Jaiswal had said that it might take another two-three hours to rescue the child. However, the child was not responding as he might have become unconscious.
Tanmay's mother, Jyoti Sahu said: "Give me my child, whatever it may be. Would it have taken so much time even if it was a child of a leader or an officer?"
"So much time has passed, and they are not saying anything. Not even allowing me to see.
"My 12-year-old daughter saw him falling into the borewell and informed me about the incident. We immediately rushed to the spot. He was breathing and we listened to his voice as we enquired. The rescue operation was started from 6 pm onwards on December 6," his father Sunil Sahu said.
Tanmay's teacher, Geeta Mankar, said, "Tanmay is a student of Class 3. The children of his school, including teachers, chanted Gayatri Mantra for his safety. The teachers and students have prayed to God that Tanmay comes out safely from the borewell. Tanmay is an intelligent student. His safety will be the victory of all of us."
(With inputs from ANI)
