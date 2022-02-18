Union Health Minister Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya on Friday took to microblogging site Twitter to announce that India has fully vaccinated 80% of its adult eligible population.

"सबको वैक्सीन, मुफ़्त वैक्सीन. भारत ने अपनी 80% वयस्क आबादी को कोरोना वैक्सीन की दोनों डोज लगाने का ऐतिहासिक आँकड़ा पार कर लिया है। PM @NarendraModi जी के नेतृत्व में 'सबका प्रयास' के मंत्र के साथ देश 100% टीकाकरण की तरफ़ तेज गति से बढ़ रहा है। (Vaccine for all, free vaccine. India has crossed the historic figure of administering both doses of the corona vaccine to 80% of its adult population. With the mantra of 'Sabka Prayas' under the leadership of PM @NarendraModi ji, the country is moving at a fast pace towards 100% immunization.), the tweet read.

The total vaccination administered in the country reached 1,74,64,99,461 according to the official data on Friday morning.

Earlier, the union health minister had also tweeted informing that a total of two crore teenagers in the 15-18 age group had been fully vaccinated so far.

Mandaviya also applauded the youngsters for their co-operation.

India on Friday reported 25,920 fresh Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours, 4,837 less cases than yesterday, taking the tally up to 42.78 million, as per the Union Health Ministry updated data. The death toll climbed to 510,905 with 492 daily fatalities, the data updated on Friday stated.

The country launched vaccination for all people aged more than 45 years from 1 April, 2021. The government then decided to expand its vaccination drive by allowing everyone above 18 to be vaccinated from May 1 last year.

The next phase of vaccination commenced from 3 January this year for adolescents in the age group of 15-18 years.

In the wake of third wave due to Omicron, India began administering precaution dose of vaccine to healthcare workers, frontline workers including personnel deployed for election duty and those aged 60 and above with comorbidities from 10 January.

