80% citizens feel govt has used digital tech effectively to combat covid-19: EY

BENGALURU : 80% of Indian citizens feel that the government and public services in India have been effective in using digital technology to respond to the covid-19 pandemic, according to a new EY Connected Citizen Survey.

According to the survey, respondents in India are more likely than average to use mobile applications to provide feedback on public services. “They are comfortable with technology replacing face-to-face human interaction and are inclined to use an artificial intelligence (AI) powered chat bot to communicate with the government. They want the government to prioritize making certain services available online, including pension planning, resources to help people set up businesses and providing more ways for citizens to have an online say in government decision making."

Over the past year, the pandemic has increased the need for governments across the world to offer more services remotely, and in some cases, they have been delivered entirely online. This has resulted in the generation of much larger volumes of citizens’ data, which is then collected by governments.

Compared with other countries, there are fewer concerns about data privacy in India. 63% Indians feel comfortable in sharing their personal data with the government online to access a service, while 34% do not feel comfortable in sharing the same. Similarly, 57% feel comfortable in sharing their personal data with a company to perform a transaction and 48% feel comfortable in sharing their personal data through social networking services. Globally, 53% of those surveyed think that privacy and security risks around how their data is shared outweigh the benefits.

“Digitization is the new normal and the Indian government was quick to adopt technologies, especially during the pandemic, to deliver safe, secure and improved digital services to all citizens," said Gaurav Taneja, partner and leader, government and public sector, EY India.

55% of India respondents stated that they used the internet at least once a day, while 38% of respondents stated that they use the internet all the time for personal use (such as website access, email, social networking, etc.). In terms of activities, 78% respondents used social networking sites, 75% used internet for shopping, while 74% used it for streaming TV, music or videos.

In the future, 81% of the respondents believed that technology would change the way they bank and shop, 80% of the respondents believed that it would change the way they work/study, and 79% of the respondents felt that it would change the way they entertain themselves.

