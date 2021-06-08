80% citizens feel govt has used digital tech effectively to combat covid-19: EY

According to the survey, respondents in India are more likely than average to use mobile applications to provide feedback on public services. “They are comfortable with technology replacing face-to-face human interaction and are inclined to use an artificial intelligence (AI) powered chat bot to communicate with the government. They want the government to prioritize making certain services available online, including pension planning, resources to help people set up businesses and providing more ways for citizens to have an online say in government decision making."

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}