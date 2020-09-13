Home >News >India >80 deaths, 6,239 new COVID-19 cases reported in Uttar Pradesh
A health worker in personal protective equipment (ANI)
A health worker in personal protective equipment (ANI)

80 deaths, 6,239 new COVID-19 cases reported in Uttar Pradesh

1 min read . Updated: 13 Sep 2020, 06:29 PM IST ANI

  • So far, 4,429 deaths and 2,39,485 recoveries have been reported in the state
  • Meanwhile, India reported 94,372 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours

LUCKNOW : As many as 80 deaths and 6,239 new COVID-19 cases have been reported from Uttar Pradesh in the last 24 hours, the state's health department informed on Sunday.

With this, Uttar Pradesh continues to be one of the worst-hit states in the country with a total of 3,12,036 positive COVID-19 cases, including 68,122 active cases.

So far, 4,429 deaths and 2,39,485 recoveries have been reported in the state so far.

Meanwhile, India reported 94,372 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours taking the national coronavirus tally beyond the 47-lakh mark, as per the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Sunday.

With the latest spike, the total cases stand at 47,54,357 including 9,73,175 active cases, 37,02,596 cured/discharged and migrated and 78,586 deaths.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePapermint is now on Telegram. Join mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated

RELATED STORIES
People wearing protective face masks travel in a passenger bus amidst the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Kolkata, India. (REUTERS)

Bus services between Uttar Pradesh and Delhi to resume today

1 min read . 10 Sep 2020
Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
My Reads Redeem a Gift Card Logout