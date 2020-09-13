80 deaths, 6,239 new COVID-19 cases reported in Uttar Pradesh

80 deaths, 6,239 new COVID-19 cases reported in Uttar Pradesh1 min read . 06:29 PM IST
- So far, 4,429 deaths and 2,39,485 recoveries have been reported in the state
- Meanwhile, India reported 94,372 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours
LUCKNOW : As many as 80 deaths and 6,239 new COVID-19 cases have been reported from Uttar Pradesh in the last 24 hours, the state's health department informed on Sunday.
With this, Uttar Pradesh continues to be one of the worst-hit states in the country with a total of 3,12,036 positive COVID-19 cases, including 68,122 active cases.
So far, 4,429 deaths and 2,39,485 recoveries have been reported in the state so far.
Meanwhile, India reported 94,372 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours taking the national coronavirus tally beyond the 47-lakh mark, as per the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Sunday.
With the latest spike, the total cases stand at 47,54,357 including 9,73,175 active cases, 37,02,596 cured/discharged and migrated and 78,586 deaths.
This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
