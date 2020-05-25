Around 80 arrival and departure flights from Delhi's Indira Gandhi International airport have been cancelled due to various reasons, including state govts' restrictions and deferment of the opening of the airports. Bengaluru's Kempegowda International airport also saw 9 flights cancellations till 9am. Earlier flight schedule was made for all airports including West Bengal, Andhra Pradesh, Maharashtra and Chennai.

West Bengal govt had decided that it will resume flights from 28th May, likewise, Andhra Pradesh govt will start domestic flight operations from 26th May. Maharashtra has restricted flight movements to 25 takeoffs and 25 landings every day. Mumbai airport is India's second busiest airport. Tamil Nadu govt has restricted the number of incoming flights to Chennai at 25.

The re-commencement of services comes a day after massive spike in ticket cancellations, along with a drop in bookings, was reported by the aviation industry for Monday's flights as several states had moved to limit air operations.

Domestic flight operation in India started on Monday after hiatus of two months, the operations were halted to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

