More than 80 lakh people registered themselves on CoWIN portal on Wednesday as registrations started under third phase of nationwide covid-19 program for the new category of beneficiaries i.e. above 18 years of age.

Registration for the new eligible population groups commenced today from 4 pm. Potential beneficiaries can register directly on CoWIN portal (cowin.gov.in) or through the Aarogya Setu app.

On the reports of the Co-WIN platform being unresponsive/overshooting and the server capacity was not able to respond to the unprecedented number of registrations taking place, the government in the evening clarified that there was no such crash.

“Reports that the server has crashed are incorrect and are without any basis. The server supporting the Co-Win digital portal continues to work smoothly at its highest efficiency. People are registering on the platform, mostly of age-group 18-44. It witnessed more than 80 lakh people registered themselves on the portal, with 3 hours from 4:00 pm to 7:00 pm," the union health ministry said in a statement.

The government also said that some of the statistics appertaining to the first three hours (4-7 pm) are as --383 million API hits, initially as high as 2.7 million hits per minute and as many as 1.45 crore SMSs were successfully delivered.

“These Statistics indicate that far from crashing or performing slowly, the system is performing without any glitches. It is recording 55,000 hits per second and is completely stable. Detailed statistics relating to registration, vaccinations etc., can be seen on dashboard.cowin.gov.in," the union health ministry said in a statement.

The government further maintained that the Co-WIN software is a robust, dependable and agile technology. It offers anytime anywhere registration for covid-19 vaccination. The capacity of the servers and other parameters have been ramped up to match the unprecedented scale of immunization so that the COWIN system provide citizen-centric services. Inclusivity, speed and scalability have been kept in mind while designing the unique digital platform with all components being portable, synchronous without excessive and unnecessary dependencies.

As the “liberalised and “accelerated Phase 3 Strategy of covid-19 Vaccination will be implemented from 1st May 2021, and the country plans to gear up for the drive, the private hospitals continue to wait for any notifications from the State governments on starting the vaccination drive in their respective vaccination centres.

Under the new policy vaccine manufacturers would now be free to supply the 50% doses to State governments and in the open market. As private hospitals continue talks with the vaccine manufacturers, the private vaccination centres plan to inoculate the people from the older stock of vaccines.

“As on date, private sector has no clarity about delivery of vaccine for 18+ population, who will be looking forward for vaccination from 1st May. We have suggested to government that as there is very little time left for us to dialogue with vaccine manufacturers, we should continue to get supply through state governments as presently being done," said Girdhar J Gyani, director general, Association of Healthcare Providers (India) (AHPI).

“Only concern is that till now we have been focussing on less than 20% of population since 16th Jan and have been vaccinating between 3-5 million per day, now we shall be looking at 40% of population plus those left over from 45+ and those coming for 2nd dose, so there is going to be huge population looking for vaccination and accordingly supply side needs to be enhanced. Our demand is that unless we do more than 10-million per day, we will not be able to combat the infection. Government must facilitate fast delivery of sputnik and other overseas vaccines," he said.

The private sector is in talks with SII for procuring vaccine doses but the dialogue has only been one way. "We had interaction with SII and they are not prepared to open up or give any plan for us," said Gyani.

