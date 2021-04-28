80 lakhs registrations on CoWIN in 3 hrs as govt gears up to start vaccination

“Only concern is that till now we have been focussing on less than 20% of population since 16th Jan and have been vaccinating between 3-5 million per day, now we shall be looking at 40% of population plus those left over from 45+ and those coming for 2nd dose, so there is going to be huge population looking for vaccination and accordingly supply side needs to be enhanced. Our demand is that unless we do more than 10-million per day, we will not be able to combat the infection. Government must facilitate fast delivery of sputnik and other overseas vaccines," he said.