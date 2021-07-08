Around 80% new covid-19 cases in India are being reported from 90 Districts and 14 districts from the total are from North Eastern states, union health ministry said on Thursday.

“There are specific challenges linked to North Eastern States. Government of India has supported North Eastern States by following a proactive, pre-emptive, graded approach for fighting the COVID pandemic," said Lav Agarwal, Joint Secretary, Union Health Ministry.

With the rising cases in the north eastern states, Union Home Secretary Rajiv Guaba chaired a meeting on Wednesday to review the covid-19 situation in these states. It was also noted that out of 73 districts in the country with Case Positivity Rate (CPR) above 10%, 46 districts are in NE States, where strict containment measures need to be taken as per extant guidelines.

In Tripura 461 more positive cases of covid-19 detected with 2 deaths in last 24 hours with overall positivity rate at 5. 97%. Sikkim’s covid-19 death toll reached 311 today with two more deaths being reported in the last 24 hours. 170 more people tested positive, taking the state’s tally of confirmed cases of covid-19 to 21,573. These new cases were detected from the testing of 993 samples on Tuesday giving Sikkim a daily test positivity rate comes to 17.1%. Nagaland reports 44 new covid-19 cases and 2 deaths on Wednesday. State's daily positivity rate is 4.54%.

Similarly, the overall positivity rate in the State of Assam during the day was 2.25%. India’s cumulative covid-19 Vaccination Coverage reached nearly 37 crores on Thursday. India reported over 45,892 new covid-19 cases in last 24 hours. Active covid-19 cases in the country constitute 1.50% of total cases. India's Active Caseload currently at 4,60,704.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.