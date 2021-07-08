80% new covid-19 cases are from 90 districts

In Tripura 461 more positive cases of covid-19 detected with 2 deaths in last 24 hours with overall positivity rate at 5. 97%. Sikkim’s covid-19 death toll reached 311 today with two more deaths being reported in the last 24 hours. 170 more people tested positive, taking the state’s tally of confirmed cases of covid-19 to 21,573. These new cases were detected from the testing of 993 samples on Tuesday giving Sikkim a daily test positivity rate comes to 17.1%. Nagaland reports 44 new covid-19 cases and 2 deaths on Wednesday. State's daily positivity rate is 4.54%.

