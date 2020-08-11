80% of country's Covid-19 active cases are from 10 states: PM Modi tells CMs

Prime Minister underlined that what has emerged from the discussion is an urgent need to ramp up testing in Bihar, Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal and Telangana. He said that containment, contact tracing and surveillance are the most effective weapons in this battle. People have become aware and are ably assisting these efforts, as a result of which, we have been successful in using home quarantine so effectively. He noted the usefulness of the Aarogya Setu app and said that as per experts, if we are able to identify the cases in the initial 72 hours, then the spread of the virus can be slowed down. He emphasized on the need to trace and test all those who had come in contact with an infected person within 72 hours. This should be followed like a mantra, with the same earnestness as washing hands, maintaining do gaz doori, wearing masks etc, he said.