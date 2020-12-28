80% of new Covid-19 cases reported from 10 States, Union Territories: Govt

The Union Health Ministry on Monday informed that 79.61% of the new confirmed Covid-19 cases in the country were reported from 10 states and Union Territories (UT).

These 10 states/UTs include Kerala, Maharashtra, West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat, Rajasthan, and Chhattisgarh, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

"79.61% of the new cases are from 10 States and UTs. Kerala continues to report the highest daily new cases at 4,905. It is followed by Maharashtra and West Bengal with 3,314 and 1,435 new cases, respectively," the ministry said.

India recorded 20,021 new coronavirus infections, taking the total cases to 1,02,07,871 on Monday.

With 279 new fatalities, the death count has climbed to 1,47,901, as per the Union Health Ministry data. The deaths per million populations in India are 107.

The country's active caseload stands at 2,77,301. "Share of active cases in total positive cases has further shrunk to 2.72%. A net decline of 1,389 cases from the total active caseload was registered in the last 24 hours," the Health Ministry said.

Meanwhile, India's daily recoveries have outnumbered fresh cases for more than a month now. With total recoveries nearing 98 lakh, the recovery rate has also increased to 95.83%.

"Gap between recoveries and active cases is consistently widening and has crossed 95 lakh today," says the Ministry of Health.

The ministry, in a statement, also said that 72.99% of new recovered cases are concentrated in 10 states and UTs. "Kerala has reported a maximum number of single-day recoveries with 3,463 newly recovered cases," it added.

"When compared globally, India's cases per million population is amongst the lowest in the world (7,397). The global average is 10,149. Countries such as Russia, the UK, Italy, Brazil, France and the USA have much higher cases per million population," the Health Ministry said.

