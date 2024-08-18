80 students hospitalised after eating biscuits in Maharashtra’s Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

At least 80 students from a district council school in Maharashtra’s Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar district were hospitalised after eating biscuits given in a nutritional meal programme

Written By Deepak Upadhyay
Published18 Aug 2024, 08:57 PM IST
80 students hospitalised after eating biscuits in Maharashtra's Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar
80 students hospitalised after eating biscuits in Maharashtra’s Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

At least 80 students from a district council school in Maharashtra’s Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar district were hospitalised after eating biscuits given in a nutritional meal programme.

The children began experiencing nausea and vomiting around 8.30 am on Saturday at the Keket Jalgaon village school, according to local officials.

The local officials said the village head and officials from the administration rushed to the school soon after they were informed and arranged transportation for the affected students.

Also Read | ’Her pants were open, hand…’: Deceased doctor’s mother recalls horrific details

The students were taken to the nearby rural hospital for treatment, and their condition is currently stable.

Around 8.30 am on Saturday, nearly 257 students reported symptoms of food poisoning after eating the biscuits. Of these, 153 were brought to the hospital and some were treated and sent home, India Today reported quoting Dr. Babasaheb Ghughe, a medical officer at the rural hospital in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar district.

Also Read | Bengaluru horror: Final year college student raped by biker after taking lift

Ghughe said that seven students who developed severe symptoms were transferred to Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Civil Hospital for further treatment.

The school has 296 students, and an investigation into the cause of the food poisoning is currently underway.

Earlier this month, more than 80 children staying in the hostel of Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay Ashram School in Mehroona village had fallen ill with symptoms of stomach pain, vomiting and diarrhoea after eating the school meal, PTI reported.

Also Read | Dehradun news: 5 gang-rape teen in Uttarakhand Roadways bus, arrested

A student, Shivam Yadav (14), died during treatment at Gorakhpur Medical College. Of the children who fell ill, 60 received treatment at Maharshi Devraha Baba Medical College, Deoria.

Later, the contractor of a school hostel mess, Rajesh Kumar Gupta, a resident of Chauri Chaura, Gorakhpur, was arrested from near Padrimal Mor on Baikunthpur-Deoria road and sent him to jail, Utter Pradesh police said.

The school, which provides residential-based free education to meritorious students from financially weaker sections of society, is run by the state's Social Welfare Department. According to an official website, 94 such schools are currently functional in the state.

 

 

 

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:18 Aug 2024, 08:57 PM IST
HomeNewsIndia80 students hospitalised after eating biscuits in Maharashtra’s Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel

    149.55
    03:59 PM | 16 AUG 2024
    3.35 (2.29%)

    Oil & Natural Gas Corporation

    329.60
    03:58 PM | 16 AUG 2024
    1.15 (0.35%)

    GAIL India

    232.50
    03:53 PM | 16 AUG 2024
    5.8 (2.56%)

    ITC

    502.55
    03:56 PM | 16 AUG 2024
    10.65 (2.17%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Zensar Technologies

    797.90
    03:45 PM | 16 AUG 2024
    55.95 (7.54%)

    Piramal Enterprises

    946.85
    03:43 PM | 16 AUG 2024
    65.5 (7.43%)

    Nippon Life

    686.55
    03:57 PM | 16 AUG 2024
    47.2 (7.38%)

    PB Fintech

    1,687.25
    03:29 PM | 16 AUG 2024
    113.75 (7.23%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market Value Up Icon

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      71,945.00-495.00
      Chennai
      71,804.000.00
      Delhi
      72,369.00635.00
      Kolkata
      71,945.00-71.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in News

      More From Popular in News
      OPEN IN APP
      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

      Yes, Continue