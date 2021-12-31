As much as 80% of urban Indians and 61% of people polled globally by researcher Ipsos in its Global Predictions 2022 survey said that they expect their respective economies to emerge stronger in 2022.

The markets most optimistic were China (87%), India (80%) and Saudi Arabia (79%). The least optimistic were Turkey (40%), Belgium (44%) and Russia (45%). Meanwhile, 80% of urban Indians and 77% of global citizens remain optimistic about the prospects of 2022, predicting it to be a better year than 2021. However, 77% of global citizens and 73% of urban Indians said 2021 was a bad year for their country.

The findings are part of a 33-market survey conducted by Ipsos on its Global Advisor online platform.

Ipsos interviewed a total of 22,023 adults aged 18-74 in the US, Canada, Israel, Malaysia, South Africa and Turkey, and 16-74 in 27 other markets between 22 October and 5 November. Those surveyed are also hopeful that city life will limp back to normalcy and more people will return to offices. Globally, 70% of those surveyed agreed with this, while 74% of respondents in India agreed with this.

Interestingly, all 33 markets have more respondents feeling optimistic, with those surveyed in China topping the poll, followed by Malaysia, the Netherlands and Israel. While most global citizens disagree, at least 60% of urban Indians expect people to be more tolerant in 2022.

In India, most respondents are optimistic of the bright prospects for 2022 and expect the economy to grow, the covid vaccination drive to accelerate and cover the majority of the population, and further, they expect tolerance levels to improve, said Amit Adarkar, chief executive officer, Ipsos India.

“A surge led by the Omicron variant could spoil the party if stern measures and other protocols are not taken to stop the spread," he said.

