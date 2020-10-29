800 gm gold, 27.5 lakh cash seized from bank locker of municipal commissioner

HYDERABAD : Gold and silver worth ₹17.26 lakh, and ₹27.44 lakh in cash were seized from a bank locker of Mahabubnagar Municipal Commissioner Vadde Surendar on Thursday.

The seizure was made in connection with a case, lodged against Surendar under the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988, on October 27.

The seized items included gold ornaments weighing 808 grams worth ₹17,24,744 and silver ornaments weighing 71 grams worth ₹1,280.

During the course of an investigation, it was revealed that Surendar and his wife were using this locker of Indian Overseas Bank, Hayathnagar branch.

Earlier, Mangalore International Airport officials seized nearly 500 grams of gold valued at ₹25.45 lakhs from a passenger who arrived from Dubai.

The passenger was arrested in connection with the seizure and was later produced before court.

Officials informed that the gold was concealed inside the heating element of an electric rice cooker.

In a similar incident yesterday, the Air Intelligence Unit (AUI) at Kannur Airport in Kerala seized gold worth ₹31.21 lakhs from a passenger from Dubai.

Chennai Air Customs on Saturday seized 133 grams of gold paste worth ₹6.93 lakh at the Chennai International Airport from a passenger who arrived from Dubai.

According to Chennai Air Customs, two bundles of gold paste were recovered from his rectum during the search. 133 grams of gold worth at ₹6.93 lakhs was seized under Customs Act, 1962.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via