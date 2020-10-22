800 health and wellness centres set up to strengthen rural healthcare in J-K

It had earlier formulated a comprehensive proposal of ₹367 crore and submitted for funding from the World Bank for strengthening of healthcare institutions, including dedicated COVID hospitals and Intensive Care Units (ICUs). "Around 800 health and wellness centres established to strengthen rural healthcare services across the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir," Financial Commissioner, health and medical education, Atal Dulloo said here. Spelling out his mega plans to give boost to the healthcare infrastructure and delivery setup in Jammu and Kashmir, Dulloo said health and wellness centres are the platform to deliver comprehensive primary health care services, which are universal and free for users, with a focus on wellness and delivery of expanded range of services close to the community.