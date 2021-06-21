OPEN APP
Home >News >India >800 kg cow dung stolen in Chhattisgarh village, police registers theft case

The Chhattisgarh Police has filed a case against unknown persons after about 800 kilograms of cow dung worth 1,600 was stolen from the Dhurena village of Chhattisgarh's Korba district.

The theft took place from Dhurena village under Dipka police station limits on the intervening night of June 8 and June 9.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

"8 quintal cow dung worth 1,600 has been stolen. a case against unidentified persons was lodged on June 15," Assistant sub-inspector Suresh Kuma of the Dipka Police station said.

Cow dung has become more valuable in Chhattisgarh after the state government announced that it would purchase cow dung at about 2 per kilogram under the 'Godhan Nyay Yojna' scheme for the production of vermicompost at gauthans.

People of Dhurena village say that after the scheme was announced, they have been collecting cow dung in exchange for some money.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My ReadsRedeem a Gift CardLogout