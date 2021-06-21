800 kg cow dung stolen in Chhattisgarh village, police registers theft case

Cow dung has become more valuable in Chhattisgarh after the state government announced that it would purchase cow dung at about ₹2 per kilogram

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Chhattisgarh Police has filed a case against unknown persons after about 800 kilograms of cow dung worth ₹1,600 was stolen from the Dhurena village of Chhattisgarh's Korba district.

The Chhattisgarh Police has filed a case against unknown persons after about 800 kilograms of cow dung worth ₹1,600 was stolen from the Dhurena village of Chhattisgarh's Korba district.

"8 quintal cow dung worth ₹1,600 has been stolen. a case against unidentified persons was lodged on June 15," Assistant sub-inspector Suresh Kuma of the Dipka Police station said.

Cow dung has become more valuable in Chhattisgarh after the state government announced that it would purchase cow dung at about ₹2 per kilogram under the 'Godhan Nyay Yojna' scheme for the production of vermicompost at gauthans. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

People of Dhurena village say that after the scheme was announced, they have been collecting cow dung in exchange for some money.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}