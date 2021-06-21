Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >News >India >800 kg cow dung stolen in Chhattisgarh village, police registers theft case

800 kg cow dung stolen in Chhattisgarh village, police registers theft case

Premium
Photo: ANI
1 min read . 08:10 AM IST ANI

Cow dung has become more valuable in Chhattisgarh after the state government announced that it would purchase cow dung at about 2 per kilogram

The Chhattisgarh Police has filed a case against unknown persons after about 800 kilograms of cow dung worth 1,600 was stolen from the Dhurena village of Chhattisgarh's Korba district.

The Chhattisgarh Police has filed a case against unknown persons after about 800 kilograms of cow dung worth 1,600 was stolen from the Dhurena village of Chhattisgarh's Korba district.

The theft took place from Dhurena village under Dipka police station limits on the intervening night of June 8 and June 9.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All

The theft took place from Dhurena village under Dipka police station limits on the intervening night of June 8 and June 9.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All
Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

"8 quintal cow dung worth 1,600 has been stolen. a case against unidentified persons was lodged on June 15," Assistant sub-inspector Suresh Kuma of the Dipka Police station said.

Cow dung has become more valuable in Chhattisgarh after the state government announced that it would purchase cow dung at about 2 per kilogram under the 'Godhan Nyay Yojna' scheme for the production of vermicompost at gauthans.

People of Dhurena village say that after the scheme was announced, they have been collecting cow dung in exchange for some money.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!