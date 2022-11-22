800 million jobs could be impacted by climate change: Report

India’s workforce and economy are especially vulnerable to the impacts of climate change, which means it has much to gain from an active transition to net zero, the Deloitte report said
New Delhi: More than 800 million jobs—about one-quarter of the global workforce—are highly vulnerable to being disrupted by climate change, from weather extremes to the impacts of transitioning to a low-carbon economy, said Deloitte Center for Sustainable Progress report.
“However, policy makers and business leaders can unleash significant economic growth and help create more than 300 million new jobs around the world by 2050 by building a new Green Collar workforce and making decarbonization work," it said.
The research also finds that India’s workforce and economy are especially vulnerable to the impacts of climate change, which means it has much to gain from an active transition to net zero.
Deloitte’s latest report, “Work toward net zero: The rise of the Green Collar workforce in a just transition," builds on modeling from Deloitte’s Turning Point series to present a more detailed look at the impacts of decarbonization, specifically on jobs.
An investment in skills—to create a new Green Collar workforce—is necessary to realize the $43 trillion economic dividend identified from coordinated action on climate change. It also explores how policy action to invest in skills development can create a more equitable transition to net-zero globally, creating opportunity and progress.
“An active transition to net zero will earn many economic benefits to India as highlighted in reports by Deloitte Economic Institute. However, the success of this transition will be judged based on how we protect those who are most vulnerable to both climate changes and job disruption. Focusing on skills that will help our workforce drive the economic transition should be a critical element of our strategy,“ said Viral Thakker, Partner and Sustainability Leader, Deloitte India.
“A deeper analysis of India’s job market and identifying the areas where upskilling and policy interventions are required for a just transition could be some of the initial steps in this direction," he added.
A Green Collar workforce will be characterized by new types of work, skills, and occupation, and will remake our economy of the future. According to the analysis, 80 percent of the skills required in the Green Collar workforce (workers with new skills) are used in the current workforce. An active transition could create additional 21 million jobs in Europe, 26 million in America, 75 million in Africa, and 180 million in Asia Pacific region.
The report also suggests protective measures for ensuring a smoother transition which includes setting ambitious interim emissions- reduction targets; using ‘system deals’ for new industrial; developing skill pathways into high-value jobs; ensuring an adaptive skills and education pipeline and applying a portfolio approach to skill reallocation targeted to specific cohorts in the economy. This will be core to place-based and cohort-based workforce policy design for decarbonization.
