8,000 government officers belonging to three key secretariat services have been handed over promotion letters by the Personnel Ministry. The three key services that form the backbone of the central secretariat administrative functioning Central Secretariat Service (CSS), Central Secretariat Stenographers’ Service (CSSS) and Central Secretariat Clerical Service (CSCS) witnessed unprecedented mass promotions.

“It was disheartening to see government employee attaining retirement from service without getting his due promotion. Thanks PM @narendramodi ji for the kind decision... #DoPT orders mass promotion of more than 8,000 Central Govt Employees from #CSS, #CSSS & #CSCS cadres," Dr Jitendra Singh, the Minister of State for Personnel tweeted.

pic.twitter.com/LVLNAX61gu — Dr Jitendra Singh (@DrJitendraSingh) July 1, 2022

The move meets a long-standing demand of the Central Secretariat Service officers’ association, which had been protesting over delay in their promotion, claiming it was causing irreparable financial loss to them. The CSS Forum, an association of CSS officers, has recently written to Secretary, Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) in support of their demand.

Of the total of 8,089 promoted employees, 4734 officers are from Central Secretariat Service, 2966 from Central Secretariat Stenographers’ Service and 389 from Central Secretariat Clerical Service. 934 employees from the SC and ST categories got a promotion, whereas the unreserved category witnessed 5032 promotions and 1734 in reservation posts.

