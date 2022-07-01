8,000 central government officers promoted1 min read . Updated: 01 Jul 2022, 02:04 PM IST
Personnel Ministry has granted promotions to over 8,000 govt officers
8,000 government officers belonging to three key secretariat services have been handed over promotion letters by the Personnel Ministry. The three key services that form the backbone of the central secretariat administrative functioning Central Secretariat Service (CSS), Central Secretariat Stenographers’ Service (CSSS) and Central Secretariat Clerical Service (CSCS) witnessed unprecedented mass promotions.