Independence Day: 8 decades, 18 Lok Sabhas - How Indian elections have evolved since 1947

Independence Day 2026: India adopted universal adult franchise from the beginning. The first general election, held in 1951-52, was an extraordinary democratic experiment for a newly independent, largely poor and predominantly rural country. There were 17.32 crore registered electors, and turnout was 45.67 per cent.

By the 2024 Lok Sabha election, the electorate had expanded to 97.98 crore and 64.64 crore votes were polled. Turnout was 66.10 per cent.

In the last eight decades, Indian elections have evolved from an exercise involving a few hundred million people to a gigantic logistical operation involving nearly one billion voters.

Paper ballots to EVMs and VVPAT The first elections were conducted entirely through paper ballots. Over time, technology transformed the process.

The Election Commission first used an Electronic Voting Machine (EVM) in Parur Assembly Constituency of Kerala in 1982. EVMs eventually replaced paper ballots nationwide. EVMs were used across all 543 Lok Sabha constituencies for the first time, replacing paper ballots nationwide.

The next major change was VVPAT (Voter Verifiable Paper Audit Trail). It was first used in an election in 2013, adding a paper verification layer to electronic voting.

The Massive Electorate India's voters have grown more than five times from over 17 crore in 1951 to 98 crore in the 2024 general elections.

By the size of the electorate, India is today the world's largest democracy.

The voting process itself has changed dramatically. What started with paper ballots was eventually shifted to Electronic Voting Machines, and now to EVMs with VVPAT.

The first Lok Sabha elections were held in India between 25 October 1951 and 21. A total of 17. 32 Crore voters were registered (excluding Jammu and Kashmir) out of a population of 36 Crore, making it the largest election conducted at the time.

As many as 53 parties and 533 independents contested the 489 seats. The Indian National Congress won 364 seats. Jawaharlal Nehru became the Prime Minister.

In the first general election held in 1951, the minimum voting age was 21. In 1989, it was lowered to 18.

Around 22.3 crore Indians aged 18–29 were registered voters for the 2024 Lok Sabha election, accounting for 22.78% of the country's electorate.

Women Voters Participation One of the most striking changes has been women's participation.

In 2009 Lok Sabha elections, women's turnout was 55.8 per cent, compared with 60.36 per cent for men. By 2014, several states/UTs recorded higher female than male turnout for the first time in Lok Sabha election history.

In 2024, women's turnout was 65.78 per cent, compared with an overall turnout of 66.10 per cent.

Congress to BJP dominance The first few decades after Independence were characterised by Congress dominance at the national level in Indian politics.

The Congress dominance changed dramatically after the 1967 Lok Sabha elections, followed by the political upheaval of the 1970s, the Janata experiment in 1977, the return of Congress in 1980 and the rise of coalition politics from the late 1980s and 1990s.

The 1989-2014 era particularly demonstrated that Indian politics could no longer be characterised by one-party dominance.

The BJP's rise subsequently produced another structural change. India moved from the Congress-centric era to a BJP-centric national political contest, while regional parties continued to exercise enormous influence in several states.

The BJP won in 2014 and 2019 with a simple majority. The majority was reduced in 2024 general elections. The BJP had to rely on its allies to form a government with Prime Minister Narendra Modi as chief minister for the third straight term.

The decline of the Congress's traditional social coalition coincided with Mandal era. Politics became more fragmented, competitive and caste-conscious.

Regional satraps Caste has always influenced Indian politics. While it remains a factor even today, its electoral expression has changed significantly over time, according to political analysts.

The implementation of the Mandal Commission recommendations in 1990 was a turning point in Indian politics. The Commission recommended 27 per cent reservation in central government jobs for Other Backwards Classes (OBCs), in addition to the existing reservations for Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes.

With time, leaders such as Lalu Prasad Yadav, Mulayam Singh Yadav and Nitish Kumar, who built powerful political bases around social justice and backward-caste mobilisation, emerged on Indian political scene.

Parties representing particular social and regional constituencies were strenthened in states such as Uttar Pradesh and Bihar.

The Ram Mandir movement In 1990s, BJP leader Lal Krishna Advani lead a nationwide campaign to build a temple in the place of the Babri Masjid in Ayodhya. On December 6, 1992 a mob tears down the Babri Masjid, the 16th-century mosque. Hindu-Muslim riots break out across the country.

On November 9, 2019, Supreme Court ruled that the land must be handed over to a trust to oversee the construction of a Hindu temple, subject to conditions. A separate piece of land in Ayodhya is awarded to Muslim groups.

On August 5, 2020, PM Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone for Ram Mandir.

The Campaign Advancement Over the years, the campaign style in Indian elections has also changed. While the period between 1950 and 1970 saw rallies, posters, pamphlets, loudspeakers and door-to-door campaigning, television and mass media became increasingly significant during 1980s-90s.

With the advent of 24-hour news channels and professional political advertising, campaigns underwent further transformation in the 2000s. And since 2010, social media, smartphones, WhatsApp and digital campaigning became central to political campaigning in India. The 2014 election is often described as India’s first Social Media election.

Data analytics, targeted messaging, digital advertising, influencers, and AI-enabled communication became central to campaigning post-2020.

The Election Commission data With the rising scale of elections, the electoral machinery also saw a drastic transformation.

From physically transporting ballot boxes across the country, the Election Commission now operates a highly digitised electoral ecosystem that includes voter databases, online registration, EVMs, VVPAT, digital voter services, webcasting, and real-time election information.

The statistical archive now provides detailed datasets on everything from candidates and parties to women's participation and constituency-level results.

One nation one election next?

India is also considering One Nation, One Election (ONOE), a proposal to hold elections to the Lok Sabha (Parliament) and all State Legislative Assemblies simultaneously across the country, instead of at different times.

The idea is to reduce the cost of conducting frequent elections, minimise disruption caused by the Model Code of Conduct, which can delay government projects and allow governments to focus more consistently on governance rather than election campaigns.

India held simultaneous elections in 1951–52, 1957, 1962, and 1967. This cycle broke after some state assemblies were dissolved early and the Lok Sabha was dissolved prematurely in 1970. Since then, elections have been held at different times across the country.

Here is a look at 18 General Elections held in India so far:

1st Lok Sabha — 1952 - 1957

First election held after Independence was held in 1952. Total Lok Sabha seats were 499 and total eligible voters were 17.3 crores. The Indian National Congress (INC) won 364 seats. They were followed by Independents, winning a total of 37 seats.

The Communist Party of India (CPI) and the Socialist Party (India) followed with 16 and 12 seats respectively. Jawaharlal Nehru Nehru became the Prime Minister

2nd Lok Sabha — 1957 - 1962

Elections were held between 24 February and 14 March 1957, the second elections to the Lok Sabha after independence. Elections to several state legislatures were also held simultaneously.

Congress under the leadership of Jawaharlal Nehru. won a second term in power, taking 371 of the 494 seats. The Congress benefited from the absence of a strong Opposition and Jawaharlal Nehru's popularity.

3rd Lok Sabha — 1962 - 1967

The third general or Lok Sabha elections were held in India between 19 and 25 February 1962. Unlike the previous two elections, each constituency elected a single member.

Jawaharlal Nehru won another landslide victory in his third and final election campaign. The Congress received 44.7 per cent of the vote and won 361 of the 494 elected seats.

Regional parties gained national popularity, India went to war with China and Pakistan, and the non-alignment stance guided India's foreign policy.

4th Lok Sabha — 1967 - 1970

The 4th Lok Sabha of India was in session from March 4, 1967, to December 27, 1970. India's first, and only, female Prime Minister Indira Gandhi comes to power, enacting policies to curb economic distress.

Also Read | Independence Day best photos: Create patriotic pics with Indian flag using AI

Congress won 283 seats, though the tenure was marked by internal party splits, political realignments, and early dissolution

5th Lok Sabha — 1971 - 1977

From an electoral base of 17.32 crore in 1951 to nearly 98 crore in 2024, India's democratic journey is unparalleled.

The 5th Lok Sabha functioned from March 15, 1971, to January 18, 1977. Elected on the anti-poverty slogan 'Garibi Hatao', Indira Gandhi’s Indian National Congress (R) won a massive landslide with 352 seats.

India saw one of the darkest periods of post-independent history with the declaration of Emergency and the suspension of civil liberties.

6th Lok Sabha — 1977 - 1980

This was a landmark election. The sixth Lok Sabha elections were held between 16 and 20 March 1977, The elections took place in the aftermanth of Emergency period, which expired on 21 March 1977, shortly before the final results were announced.

The elections resulted in a heavy defeat for the Indian National Congress (R), with the incumbent Prime Minister Indira Gandhi losing her seat in Rae Bareli, while her son Sanjay lost his seat in Amethi. Morarji Desai of the Janata Party took office as the first non-Congress Prime Minister on 24 March.

7th Lok Sabha — 1980 - 1984

Lok Sabha elections were again held on 3 and 6 January 1980 to elect the members of the seventh Lok Sabha. Indira Gandhi returned to power after the Janata Party experiment failed at the Centre. Concerns such as unemployment, labour unrest and increasing militancy in Punjab emerged.

8th Lok Sabha — 1984 - 1989

Lok Sabha elections were held in India on 24, 27 and 28 December 1984, shortly after the assassination of prime minister, Indira Gandhi.

The elections gave a landslide victory for the Indian National Congress (Indira) of Rajiv Gandhi, Indira's son. The Congress won 404 of the 514 seats elected in 1984 and a further 10 in the delayed elections. Rajiv Gandhi became Prime Ministr. Anti-Sikh riots and Bofors scam defined followed.

9th Lok Sabha — 1989 - 1991

Lok Sabha elections were held in India on 22 and 26 November 1989 to elect the members of the ninth Lok Sabha.

Also Read | US Senate panel holds Anthony Fauci in contempt over Covid hearing

This was the first time in history no party enjoyed a majority in the Lok Sabha.

The incumbent Rajiv Gandhi government lost its mandate, even though it was still the largest single party in the Lok Sabha. VP Singh, the leader of the second largest party Janata Dal was invited by the President of India to form the government. The government was formed with outside support from the Bharatiya Janata Party and Communist parties led by CPI(M).

VP Singh was sworn in as the seventh Prime Minister of India on 2 December 1989.

10th Lok Sabha — 1991 - 1996

Lok Sabha elections were held in India on 20 May, 12 June and 15 June 1991 to elect the members of the 10th Lok Sabha.

No party won a majority in the Lok Sabha, resulting in the Indian National Congress (Indira) forming a minority government under new Prime Minister PV Narasimha Rao with the support of other parties.